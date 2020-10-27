Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Graco Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE GGG opened at $63.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.19. Graco has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 55,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $2,989,764.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $355,838.70. Insiders have sold 357,307 shares of company stock worth $21,123,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Graco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 52,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graco by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

