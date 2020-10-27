Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after acquiring an additional 501,114 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,393,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,651,000 after purchasing an additional 305,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after purchasing an additional 309,669 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after purchasing an additional 465,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

