Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for American River Bankshares’ FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American River Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

AMRB stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.77. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 22.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth $61,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in American River Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 70.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 53,466 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in American River Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $1,498,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

