Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shaw Communications, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shaw Communications in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

