Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PACCAR Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PACCAR in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

PCAR stock opened at $90.57 on Monday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average is $79.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 10.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,164,000 after buying an additional 33,653 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 172,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 129,691 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 100,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.