Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNX. ValuEngine cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Knight Equity decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $39.41 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $105,975.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,232 shares of company stock worth $2,206,280 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.