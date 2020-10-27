Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$96.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th.

