Equinix (EQIX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Equinix to post earnings of $5.45 per share for the quarter. Equinix has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 23.87-24.67 EPS.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equinix to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $770.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 133.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $777.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $730.61. Equinix has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total value of $191,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,662.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total transaction of $902,717.75. Insiders have sold 6,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,657 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $791.40.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

