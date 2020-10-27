Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.36 Per Share

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equifax in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $6.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

Equifax stock opened at $150.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Equifax has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $181.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.90.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,860,000 after buying an additional 1,132,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,849,000 after acquiring an additional 688,981 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $85,940,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,569,000 after purchasing an additional 226,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total transaction of $100,460.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,478.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

