EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $19.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho started coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded EQT from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE:EQT opened at $15.63 on Friday. EQT has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

