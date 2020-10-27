Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) Given a €8.20 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €8.20 ($9.65) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.70 ($10.24) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.38 ($9.85).

Enel SpA has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

