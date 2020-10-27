Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.66 million. On average, analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.