Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.66 million. On average, analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.
