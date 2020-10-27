Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,046,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,159,000 after buying an additional 699,987 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.36.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The company has a market cap of $135.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.62.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.