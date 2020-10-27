Dynex Capital (DX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 76.32%. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Dynex Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DX stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

DX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dynex Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

