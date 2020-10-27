Dunkin' Brands Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 10,001 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,230% compared to the average daily volume of 158 put options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dunkin' Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin' Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dunkin' Brands Group from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dunkin' Brands Group from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dunkin' Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. Dunkin' Brands Group has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.96.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Dunkin' Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin' Brands Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Dunkin' Brands Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Dunkin' Brands Group in the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dunkin' Brands Group in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dunkin' Brands Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

