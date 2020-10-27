Dunkin' Brands Group (DNKN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Dunkin' Brands Group to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dunkin' Brands Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dunkin' Brands Group stock opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.96. Dunkin' Brands Group has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $104.87.

In other news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,724.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $83.00 to $106.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.72.

Dunkin' Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

