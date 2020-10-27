DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $124.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.48 and a 200 day moving average of $111.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,683,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

