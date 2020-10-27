Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$50.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 9th.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $8.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $100.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

