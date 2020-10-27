Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

NYSE:LPG opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 151.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at $91,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

