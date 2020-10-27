Donegal Group (DGICB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.42. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $192.41 million for the quarter.

Shares of DGICB opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

