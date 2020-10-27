Donegal Group (DGICA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $192.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.70 million. On average, analysts expect Donegal Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

DGICA stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $424.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,222.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry C. Huber sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $32,295.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 285,667 shares of company stock worth $4,229,788 and have sold 161,121 shares worth $2,387,638. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.