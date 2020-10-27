Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.06.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.81. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

