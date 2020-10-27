Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $65.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.81. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $87.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 53.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

