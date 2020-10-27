Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $74.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DFS. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.06.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 58.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 130.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,351 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,368,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

