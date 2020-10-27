Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DFS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.06.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $65.88 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 53.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

