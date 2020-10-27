Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.06.

DFS stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 53.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

