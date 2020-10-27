Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,553,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.00% of Diodes worth $87,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $1,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.89. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.92 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $49,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $80,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,810 shares of company stock valued at $24,657,235 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.