DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.73.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.68.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6,365.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

