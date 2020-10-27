Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.41.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $27.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $96.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The business had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $175,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

