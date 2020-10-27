Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DSSI. B. Riley reduced their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.44.

Shares of NYSE DSSI opened at $6.02 on Friday. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $243.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $183.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 65,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

