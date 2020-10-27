Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 258.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Diageo by 42.9% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 39.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $136.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $171.29. The firm has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $1.3623 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 79.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

