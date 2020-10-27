Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $25.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Gap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Gap currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.37.

Shares of GPS opened at $20.60 on Friday. The Gap has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Gap will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Gap by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Gap by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in The Gap by 790.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 317,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 282,061 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Gap during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The Gap during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

