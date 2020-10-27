Desjardins Comments on Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF.V)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (CVE:FCF)

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF.V) (CVE:FCF) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF.V) in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF.V)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF.V) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of FCF stock opened at C$1.95 on Tuesday. Founders Advantage Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 million and a P/E ratio of -12.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.12.

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF.V) (CVE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$15.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.20 million.

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (FCF.V) Company Profile

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

