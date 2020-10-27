Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total value of $651,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $501.61 on Tuesday. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $533.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $485.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.77. The stock has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a PE ratio of 136.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

