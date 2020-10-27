Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,090,000 after buying an additional 48,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,112,000 after purchasing an additional 300,229 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,440,000 after purchasing an additional 523,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,367,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI opened at $121.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.16 and a 200-day moving average of $115.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,068 shares of company stock worth $10,302,579 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

