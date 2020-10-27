Deckers Outdoor (DECK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. On average, analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $261.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on DECK shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.79, for a total value of $105,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,233,903.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,542,721. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

