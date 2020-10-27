Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $252.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $252.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.80.

Danaher stock opened at $234.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.91. The stock has a market cap of $166.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $236.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total value of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,320 shares of company stock worth $25,512,772. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 75.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

