Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $273.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $273.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.80.

NYSE:DHR opened at $234.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $236.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total value of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,320 shares of company stock valued at $25,512,772. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

