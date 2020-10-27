DA Davidson Weighs in on Equity BancShares Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Equity BancShares in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity BancShares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity BancShares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $289.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.81. Equity BancShares has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $33,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $56,425 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Equity BancShares by 163.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 93.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 17.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

