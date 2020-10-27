DA Davidson Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th.

FBIZ stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $144.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 723,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 285,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 70,133 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David R. Seiler acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $58,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward G. Sloane, Jr. acquired 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,983.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.