DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
UFPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.
Shares of UFPI stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.58.
In related news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $242,529.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $1,679,324.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,216 shares in the company, valued at $10,886,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,327 shares of company stock worth $4,235,369 over the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in UFP Industries by 70.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
