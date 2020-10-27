DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.58.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $242,529.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $1,679,324.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,216 shares in the company, valued at $10,886,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,327 shares of company stock worth $4,235,369 over the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in UFP Industries by 70.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.