DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.79.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on UCBI. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of UCBI opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $31.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 25.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

