DA Davidson Comments on Banc of California Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BANC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

BANC stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Banc of California has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.31 million, a PE ratio of -63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Banc of California by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 85,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Banc of California by 70.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Banc of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

