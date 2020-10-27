DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – DA Davidson increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.52.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,765,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,928,000 after purchasing an additional 375,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 93.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,721,000 after buying an additional 943,691 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 22.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,335,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,411,000 after buying an additional 247,094 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,413,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 40.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after buying an additional 197,426 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

