DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Heritage Financial in a report released on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HFWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $786.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.75. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 16.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth about $7,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 116.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266,593 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 105,804 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 108.9% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 100,320 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

