CyrusOne (CONE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. CyrusOne has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.75-3.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.75-3.90 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CyrusOne to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CONE opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.89.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

