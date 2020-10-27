CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Upgraded to Buy at Colliers Secur.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was upgraded by analysts at Colliers Secur. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for CyberOptics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

CYBE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

CyberOptics stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.26 million, a P/E ratio of 87.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.21.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CyberOptics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $786,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

