Curtiss-Wright (CW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 5.47-5.72 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $91.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

