CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. CURO Group reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.09 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 190.07% and a net margin of 10.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised CURO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

CURO opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.22. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 114.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 165.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 74.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 42,376 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

