CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

CURI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B.Riley Securit reiterated a buy rating on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Sunday, October 18th.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $8.51 on Monday. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

CuriosityStream Inc provides nonfiction subscription video-on-demand streaming services. The company offers documentaries and series about science, technology, history, society, lifestyle, and nature. CuriosityStream Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

